Atletico’s Marcos Llorente auctions off shirt he wore against Liverpool for charity

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has shown his class by auctioning off the shirt from his match-winning performance against Liverpool to charity.
Llorente, who stunned Jurgen Klopp’s side at their Anfield home, is raising funds for Red Cross’ response to those who are in need during the Coronavirus crisis.
The second-leg of the aforementioned Champions League knockout clash went to extra time and Llorente pulled off some major heroics to seal a win for Diego Simeone’s side.
The 25-year-old midfielder came off the bench to score a crucial double for Los Rojiblancos, Atletico won the clash 4-2 on aggregate.
? #AtléticosPorElMundo, ¿queréis la camiseta de @MarcosLlorente de Anfield?
? ¡Podéis pujar por ella y colaborar en una gran causa en favor de #CruzRojaResponde!#NuestraMejorVictoria #LoDamosTodo https://t.co/0uyZpbf56y
— Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 11, 2020
The shirt is unfortunately unavailable for shipping to the United Kingdom, but here’s the link to the item, the current bid stands at €1370.
Llorente’s match-winning display is arguably the best performance of his career to date, the Spaniard will be hoping that he can help Atletico advance to the further stages of the Champions League, should the season resume.