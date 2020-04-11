Atletico’s Marcos Llorente auctions off shirt he wore against Liverpool for charity

Atletico Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente has shown his class by auctioning off the shirt from his match-winning performance against Liverpool to charity.

Llorente, who stunned Jurgen Klopp’s side at their Anfield home, is raising funds for Red Cross’ response to those who are in need during the Coronavirus crisis.

The second-leg of the aforementioned Champions League knockout clash went to extra time and Llorente pulled off some major heroics to seal a win for Diego Simeone’s side.

The 25-year-old midfielder came off the bench to score a crucial double for Los Rojiblancos, Atletico won the clash 4-2 on aggregate.

See More: (Photo) – Atletico’s Marcos Llorente shares pic of his dog named ‘Anfield’

More Stories / Latest News Video: Malcom left stunned as he gets special delivery from Zenit via a drone Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo receives stern warning after being pictured training in Portugal AC Milan trio linked to possible swap deal offer for €50m target

The shirt is unfortunately unavailable for shipping to the United Kingdom, but here’s the link to the item, the current bid stands at €1370.

Llorente’s match-winning display is arguably the best performance of his career to date, the Spaniard will be hoping that he can help Atletico advance to the further stages of the Champions League, should the season resume.