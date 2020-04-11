Real Madrid are reportedly considering a challenge to rivals Barcelona for the signing of RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano this summer.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the top talents in Europe in recent times, establishing himself as a key figure for the Bundesliga outfit after making 29 appearances this season.

Physical, quick, good in the air and capable of providing solidity at the back, Upamecano has also been capped at U16s all the way through to U21s level for France and so he appears to have a very bright future ahead of him for club and country.

With his current contract set to expire in 2021 though, it appears as though it is raising question marks over his future in Leipzig, with Sport now reporting that Real Madrid could challenge Barcelona for his signature.

It’s added that his current employers could demand around €50m to green light an exit though, and so given that is a sizeable transfer fee for a young player with much yet to prove and who is on an expiring contract, it could prove to be too much for some to be willing to spend.

Nevertheless, both Barcelona and Real Madrid are specifically mentioned as being interested as they look to improve their respective defences, but time will tell if either is able to secure a deal for Upamecano.

Given Los Blancos have conceded just 19 goals in their 27 La Liga games so far this season, giving them the best defensive record in the top flight, they perhaps don’t have as big a need as their rivals. In contrast, Barca have conceded 31 goals in the same number of games, giving them the second worst record of the top six sides in the standings.

With that in mind, perhaps the Catalan giants will be pressing harder for Upamecano’s services this summer.