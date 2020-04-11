Barcelona still plotting raid on Juventus as summer swoop touted

Barcelona are reportedly still interested in Juventus forward Federico Bernardeschi and are being tipped to make a fresh move this summer.

The 26-year-old has continued to struggle to prove his worth again this season, as he has managed just one goal and one assist in 24 appearances.

With that in mind, it’s arguably questionable as to why Barcelona would be interested as although his work ethic and technical quality is undeniable, the lack of decisiveness in the final third is surely a major issue.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato report via reports in Spain that Barca’s interest hasn’t gone away after being linked with the Italian international in January, and they are specifically being tipped to launch a new ‘assault’ in the summer.

Time will tell if the two clubs can agree on terms for the move to materialise, but from a Juventus perspective, they will surely be open to an exit given how Bernardeschi hasn’t been able to kick on after his switch from Fiorentina.

As noted by the Daily Mail, an offer from Barcelona was touted in January with €10m plus Ivan Rakitic said to have been put on the table by the reigning La Liga champions.

While that bid was rejected, it remains to be seen if they have better luck the second time round, or if Barcelona are even willing to make an improved offer to try and land their target.

With Lionel Messi not getting any younger while Luis Suarez turns 34 next year, Ousmane Dembele continues to struggle with injuries while Antoine Griezmann hasn’t hit top form this season, changes are perhaps needed in the final third for Barca.

However, fans will surely be hoping for someone more proven and with a better track record than Bernardeschi if a signing is made this summer.