Blow for Arsenal as current loan ace valued at €40m wanted by Euro giants

Arsenal could reportedly be dealt a blow to their hopes of keeping loanee Dani Ceballos as Juventus want the Real Madrid star.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners on a season-long loan deal last summer, but has been limited to 24 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Nevertheless, given the creative dynamic that he brings to the midfield, it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta has been impressed enough to want to keep him and push for a new deal to be thrashed out if possible.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal want Ceballos for another season it seems which suggests another loan deal, but they have been a dealt a potential blow as it’s added that Juventus want to sign the Spaniard outright and will offer him a salary increase to secure an agreement.

Further, it’s noted that while Real Madrid value their midfielder at €40m, only Juve are seemingly willing to splash out to sign him outright.

In turn, time will tell if Arsenal step up their pursuit and rival the reigning Serie A champions, or if they will simply look elsewhere this summer and allow Arteta to stamp his mark on the squad with his own signings rather than continue to work with the players he inherited from Unai Emery.

As far as Ceballos is concerned, Mundo Deportivo add there is interest from Valencia and Real Betis too, but ultimately it remains to be seen who can agree terms with Real Madrid and then which option appeals to him most as he’ll want to secure a prominent role to give him a shot at a place in the Spain squad for EURO 2021.