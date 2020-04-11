Frank Lampard will hope to get the chance to strengthen his Chelsea squad this summer and it’s now reported Aston Villa’s Matt Targett could be an option.

As noted by the Express, the Blues are said to be looking for a new left-back this summer with neither Marcos Alonso nor Emerson Palmieri doing enough this season to convince Lampard that they should be first choice moving forward.

After their transfer ban last summer and their inactivity in January, the Chelsea boss will surely be hoping to get the chance to stamp his mark on the squad ahead of next season through bringing in players who suit his ideas and style of play.

As reported by the Birmingham Mail, via 90min.com, it has now been reported that Targett could also be on their transfer shortlist after impressing for Aston Villa this season.

The 24-year-old has made 24 appearances and has chipped in with two goals and two assists. With Villa struggling to avoid relegation as things stand though, they could face the threat of losing some of their top players this summer if they head back to the Championship and perhaps for less than their true value.

It’s noted in the report above that Ben Chilwell, Alex Telles, Blas Riveros, Achraf Hakimi and Marc Cucurella are all names being linked with Chelsea too, and so they are seemingly keeping their options open but prioritising a new left-back this summer.

Villa will no doubt hope to keep hold of Targett having only signed him last year, but time will tell if he moves up the pecking order on Chelsea’s shortlist as he’s young, homegrown and has Premier League experience under his belt which arguably ticks a lot of the important boxes for Lampard.