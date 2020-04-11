Chelsea tipped to rival Arsenal for target as Lampard looks to address problem area

Chelsea could reportedly try to pip Arsenal to the signing of Paris Saint-Germain left-back Layvin Kurzawa instead of pursuing Ben Chilwell.

The 27-year-old has been with the reigning Ligue 1 champions since 2015 and has gone on to make 23 appearances so far this season.

SEE MORE: Chelsea transfer news: £105m double swoop, shock exit touted for influential ace

However, with his current contract set to expire this summer, and with no public suggestion that a renewal could be close, it has led to uncertainty and the possibility of him leaving on a free transfer.

Given the experience and quality that he possesses, Kurzawa could be a smart pick-up for a number of top European clubs, which in turn could allow them to use their resources elsewhere this summer to strengthen their squad.

That is seemingly the idea that Arsenal had, but now the Express report that Chelsea could try to beat them to the signing of the French international.

With both Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri failing to nail down their place in the starting line-up at left-back, the report adds that Lampard is keen to fix that issue and bring in his own solution. Ben Chilwell is specifically named as being their priority, but if they are priced out of a move, it could lead to an increased interest in Kurzawa instead.

Chelsea are currently on course to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League this season, which in turn would be a successful first year for Lampard given his inability to bring in new players and relying on the club’s youth products to get them through.

He’ll be hoping he’s backed this summer to take Chelsea to the next level, and depending on that summer transfer budget, it could make sense to prioritise Kurzawa over Chilwell and spend elsewhere to bolster his squad and stamp his mark where it’s also needed.