Chelsea transfer news: Boost for £30m target, six-man shortlist to fix key issue touted

Chelsea are reportedly optimistic about signing Lille star Gabriel Magalhaes and have another crucial signing lined up too.

The 22-year-old has impressed for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, making 34 appearances across all competitions while he’s capable of offering a key balance at the back given he’s left-footed.

SEE MORE: Video: Rio Ferdinand left in stitches as Declan Rice trolls Mason Mount in FIFA rematch

Conceding goals has been a problem for Chelsea this season, and according to the Express, they could be on course to shore things up at the back.

It’s reported that the Blues are optimistic about getting a deal done for the Brazilian, as they’re being tipped to pay around £30m to sign him and beat Arsenal and Everton to his signature.

In turn, it looks as though Lampard could be buoyed by a reinforcement at the back this summer, and that might not be the only arrival in that department.

As per the Birmingham Mail, Aston Villa ace Matt Targett has been added to Chelsea’s shortlist in their search for a new left-back, with Ben Chilwell, Alex Telles, Blas Riveros, Achraf Hakimi and Marc Cucurella all specifically mentioned as possible targets too.

It appears as though one name in that six-man shortlist could emerge as the long-term solution at left-back for Chelsea, as it seems as though Lampard has decided that neither Marcos Alonso nor Emerson Palmieri are up to the task.

It remains to be seen who emerges as the priority, but if Villa fail to avoid relegation this season, Targett could be available in a cut-price deal as they would surely struggle to keep hold of their top players and avoid seeing their values drop as a result of going back down to the Championship.