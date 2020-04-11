‘Does he ever run out of gas?’ – Shearer heaps praise on tireless Liverpool star

According to the Mirror, Alan Shearer has unsurprisingly named Liverpool star Andy Robertson as the left-back in his Premier League Team of the Season.

The legendary top-flight and England striker also heaped praised on the Scotsman, hailing his tireless work-rate by rhetorically claiming ‘does he ever run out of gas?’.

Shearer added that Robertson’s stamina is ‘incredible’ and that the full-back’s ‘tenacity’ spreads across the entire team.

As well as Robertson, the Newcastle great also named Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane in his top-flight Team of the Season.

Here’s what Shearer had to say on Robertson:

“Does he ever run out of gas? The 26-year-old boasts incredible stamina and covers every blade of grass down the left for Liverpool.

“Robertson’s tenacity spreads throughout the whole team and he provides a key outlet in attack for the Reds. Alexander-Arnold is the only defender to set up more goals than Robertson’s seven this term.”

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool transfer news: Contact made for £35m star, decision on Sancho reached Man United need ‘two or three players’ to challenge rivals Liverpool says ex-defender ‘Absolute class act’ and ‘top man’ – These Man Utd fans react to brilliant Marcus Rashford gesture

Robertson has established himself as arguably the best left-back in world football since joining Liverpool in the summer of 2017.

The 26-year-old has helped the side to two Champions League finals and is a key part of the team that leave the Reds on the brink of their first league title in 30 years.

Robertson has made 41 appearances across all competitions this season, the Scotsman has contributed two goals and seven assists in these outings.