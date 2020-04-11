According to the Athletic (subscription required), Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is leading ‘discussions’ regarding some of the Blues’ first-team targets for the next transfer window.

The report adds that Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia is still ‘talking’ to agents and clubs whilst football has been brought to a halt by the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Athletic reiterate that the temporary removals of FFP and Premier League financial rules could lead to owner Roman Abramovich (the 80th richest individual in the world) splashing the cash in an already ‘key’ upcoming transfer window for the Blues, one that is expected to favour the ‘buyer’s market’.

The Athletic add that Chelsea could be in a position to make some huge investments this summer as long as the club aren’t in ‘need’ of balancing the books – which given their current position looks unlikely for now.

More Stories / Latest News Man Utd transfer news: Major boost for £100m+ target, £25m exit set to collapse Chelsea transfer news: Boost for £30m target, six-man shortlist to fix key issue touted ‘Does he ever run out of gas?’ – Shearer heaps praise on tireless Liverpool star

The west London outfit are sitting fourth in the Premier League table with 48 points.

Whilst the Blues don’t hold a massive gap over rivals sides that will be vying for a top four spot (Manchester United, Wolves, Spurs, Sheffield United and Arsenal), there hopes of qualifying for the Champions League should be boosted by Manchester City’s ban from European competitions.

Given that there is the much more serious issue of the Coronavirus for UEFA to deal with, should City’s ban stand – the top-flight’s fourth Champions League spot should go to the fifth-placed side – leaving the Blues in a safer position than they would’ve been in.

Chelsea are certainly in need of bolstering their squad considering that they were banned from making transfers last summer.

The Blues seem to be well-prepared for the summer, with the side already pre-agreeing the signing of Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech.

Some supporters will be excited to hear that Lampard is reportedly taking on a hands-on approach to transfers, if the Chelsea legend is given some freedom – the Blues can establish themselves as a real force.