‘Get well soon King’ – Liverpool stars past and present send best wishes to Kenny Dalglish

Past and present Liverpool players have been sending their best wishes to club legend Sir Kenny Dalglish after he tested positive for coronavirus.

The crisis has gradually gripped the world over the past month or so, with lockdowns in force across the globe to try and curb the growth of the outbreak.

While measures are seemingly starting to work across Europe, there are still hundreds of deaths being reported in individual countries on a daily basis and so at this stage, it’s still far too early to consider the battle against coronavirus as being won.

As we’ve seen in recent weeks too, it can impact anyone and everyone. Now, as reported by BBC Sport, Liverpool legend Dalglish has tested positive for the virus but isn’t showing any symptoms yet.

His family noted in a statement that the 69-year-old was admitted to hospital for treatment of an infection, but after a test was carried out, it came back positive.

Naturally, he’ll now receive the care and attention needed to monitor his condition to try and avoid any further complications, but as seen in the social media posts below, Liverpool legends and stars have been sending their best wishes to him.

Led by Steven Gerrard who simply put: “Get well soon king”, the sentiment was shared by a number of ex-stars as well as current captain Jordan Henderson.

We all send our best to Dalglish and his family and hope that he is back home safe and sound as soon as possible.