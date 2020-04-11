According to Just Arsenal News, Santi Cazorla has made a claim about Villarreal teammate and Arsenal target Samu Chukwueze that is bound to leave Gooners excited.

Cazorla revealed to Marca two months ago that his former employers have been asking the midfielder about Villarreal stars Chukwueze and defender Pau Torres.

Now the Spanish playmaker has named Chukwueze as the quickest player he’s shared a pitch with whilst taking part in an Instagram Q&A for La Liga’s official account.

The Arsenal legend’s response to the question was instant, which speaks volumes of Chukwueze’s lightning-fast pace.

20-year-old Chukwueze is one of La Liga’s most exciting talents and Cazorla has had the chance to work alongside the Nigerian ace over the last 18 months.

Chukwueze is primarily used as a right winger by Villarreal, the attacker’s style is to cut in on his preferred left foot before making things happen in the final third.

The ace has three goals and three assists from 26 La Liga appearances this season.

Whilst Chukwueze may be a promising talent – who boasts Cazorla’s seal of approval, should the Gunners focus on strengthening their defence or central midfield before signing any attackers?