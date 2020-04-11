Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho is keen on signing Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo, according to a report in the Sun.

The Spanish full-back joined Benfica from Barcelona in 2016 and has gone on to score 11 goals and notch up 30 assists in 156 appearances for the Portuguese club.

According to the report, Mourinho wants to bolster his backline by signing Grimaldo who Benfica value at £30.7m.

However, it is understood that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy doesn’t want to spend that much on the player, which could prove to be a stumbling block in Mourinho’s transfer plans.

Grimaldo currently has 3 years remaining on his contract with Benfica and could prove to be an able replacement for Tottenham full-back Danny Rose who was shipped out on loan to Newcastle this season.

Spurs look likely to lose Jan Vertonghen on a free transfer this summer as well with the defender not renewing his contract at the moment, as per reports.

So Grimaldo could make the move to London in the summer if a fee is agreed between both clubs.