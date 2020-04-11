Liverpool boast one of the best squads in Europe, but Jurgen Klopp could reportedly look to strengthen it further this summer.

The Merseyside giants secured the Champions League last season, while it will be a matter of time before they wrap up the Premier League title when the current campaign resumes.

SEE MORE: ‘Get well soon King’ – Liverpool stars past and present send best wishes to Kenny Dalglish

In turn, it’s difficult to pick too many faults in their current squad, but every team can continue to improve and evolve to ensure that they build a sustained period of success.

Liverpool are no different and according to the Express, they’ve contacted the representatives of Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare who has also attracted interest from Man Utd and Newcastle Utd.

It’s noted that the latter have made a £35m bid ahead of the summer, although it remains to be seen if that’s enough to prise him away from the Ligue 1 outfit.

If the Reds are serious about a swoop though, they may well have to move sooner rather than later to avoid being left disappointed by missing out to a domestic rival.

Meanwhile, Football Insider report that Liverpool will not enter into a bidding war with Man Utd for Jadon Sancho and although it’s noted that Klopp is an admirer and would want to add him to his squad ahead of next season, his £100m+ price-tag could put him out of reach for the Merseyside giants.

In turn, that could leave United in pole position to sign the 19-year-old, who has enjoyed a stellar spell with Borussia Dortmund and is looking more than capable of going on to become a top player.

However, with Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino continuing to lead the way for Liverpool, it’s difficult to see him secure an integral role at Anfield in the more immediate future too.