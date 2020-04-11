Liverpool’s stance on £100m+ rated target also wanted by rivals Man Utd revealed

Borussia Dortmund starlet Jadon Sancho has been linked with both Liverpool and Man Utd, but the former’s stance on a pursuit has now been touted.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stellar spell with the Bundesliga giants thus far, scoring 31 goals and providing 42 assists in just 90 appearances.

In turn, he has emerged as one of the most in-demand and highly-rated youngsters in Europe, with both Liverpool and United credited with an interest.

However, as per Football Insider, it’s suggested that although Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the England international and would be keen to add him to his squad, his valuation of £100m+ and the potential of a bidding war with Man Utd could ultimately put the Merseyside giants off from making a move.

That in turn would leave United in pole position to sign the starlet, although it remains to be seen if anything changes Liverpool’s stance in the coming months for them to add another top player to their world-class squad.

Naturally though, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino cemented as their attacking trident up top, it could be difficult for Klopp to splash out a huge fee on another attacking player who would want a central role in the side.

If Liverpool can’t offer that this summer, then Sancho may well be eyeing a move to Old Trafford as a priority anyway to continue his development into one of the top players in Europe.