Man United need ‘two or three players’ to challenge rivals Liverpool says ex-defender

According to the Express, former Manchester United ace Danny Higginbotham believes that the Red Devils need to sign ‘two or three top-notch players’ in order to challenge rivals Liverpool for the title next season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are currently sitting fifth in the Premier League, with their heated rivals steamrolling through the competition with a massive 25-point lead at the top of the table.

Higginbotham thinks that ‘two or three top-notch players’ would put the Red Devils in a position to ‘challenge’, the former defender also claims that new signings would allow current ‘regulars’ to make an impact ‘off the bench’.

The Express add that Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho is one of United’s prime targets ahead of the next transfer window (whenever that may be).

Here’s what Higginbotham had to say on United’s hopes of matching rivals Liverpool:

“We need two or three new players,”

“Two or three top-notch players that can make a difference for United in terms of getting them up the league and putting them in a position to be able to challenge.”

“What that means, if they are going to do that, they are going to have two or three regulars that are going to go out of the team.”

“They can make a little bit of a difference coming off the bench.”

Higginbotham’s claims really aren’t the most outlandish we’ve heard in recent times, but they could perhaps be seen as belittling just how good Liverpool have been over the last couple of years.

Fortunately, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side boasts plenty of young and promising talent, meaning that he’s hard to assess just how far they can go until we see more of talents like Brandon Williams, Mason Greenwood, Dan James.

Players like Marcus Rashford, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay have already established themselves as key members of the team, the Red Devils need to strengthen their core with some smart signings ahead of next season.