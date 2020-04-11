It’s understandable that a player will want their future to be resolved as quickly as possible, but the club do owe it to themselves to explore the market before making a final decision on a current player.

Odion Ighalo has been much better than expected during his short spell at Old Trafford, and it’s led to some clamour for a permanent transfer for the Nigerian.

You have to think that he would jump at the chance to sign for longer, but it sounds like he isn’t exactly first choice for the club.

According to a report from The Evening Standard, United haven’t made a final decision yet on Ighalo, and that’s because they are looking to see if they can sign someone better first.

It’s not to say they’ve written him off completely, but the report does suggest that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is working through a shortlist of names such as Erling Haaland and Harry Kane before making his final choice.

It makes sense and a true focal point of the attack has been missing since Marcus Rashford went down.

Anthony Martial might fancy himself as a true number nine, but he drifts out of the game too often and goes missing when it get’s tough, so he’s not shown enough to suggest he’s the long term solution at the position.

They also state that Ighalo would cost £15m if they want to sign him permanently, but he might have to take a pay cut from his current wage of £300k a week that he earns at China.

There’s nothing to suggest anything is close to being decided at this point, but if Ighalo does sign then it suggests the club went for bigger targets but couldn’t secure any.