Man Utd transfer news: Major boost for £100m+ target, £25m exit set to collapse

Man Utd have reportedly received a huge boost in their pursuit of Jadon Sancho, while an exit could now be at risk of falling through this summer.

The Red Devils were on an 11-game unbeaten run prior to the suspension of the campaign due to the coronavirus crisis, and so Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that they can enjoy a strong finish to the season to strengthen their ability to attract top targets this summer.

According to Football Insider, they’ve been handed a huge boost in their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund and England starlet Sancho, as it’s claimed that rivals Liverpool are ready to drop out of the battle as they aren’t prepared to meet his £100m+ price-tag and will not enter into a bidding war with United.

In turn, it’s added that Man Utd are in ‘pole position’ to sign the 19-year-old this summer, as he continues to dazzle in the Bundesliga and show that he has a big future ahead of him.

Sancho has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford for months, and the path could well be clearing for Man Utd to make that switch happen.

Meanwhile, the Sun report that Chris Smalling’s hopes of sealing a permanent exit to join Roma this summer could be at risk of collapsing.

The 30-year-old has been excellent during his season-long loan spell thus far, and it has led to Roma officials admitting publicly that they would like to keep him on a permanent basis.

However, it’s added in the report above that although talks over a £25m deal were going well, he’s now expected to return to United as Roma could encounter financial difficulties due to the coronavirus crisis.

Time will tell if the move can be rescued if Roma free up some finances and space in the squad, but for now, Smalling could be heading back to his parent club at the end of the season.