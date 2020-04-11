Superstar Paul Pogba has revealed on an episode of Manchester United’s official podcast that he’s raring to return from injury and ‘do well’ for the Red Devils.

The French midfielder told the club’s podcast that he’s hoping to return ‘very soon’, football (like most world sports) being brought to a halt could actually be a somewhat of a blessing in disguise for the superstar.

If Pogba’s recovery isn’t impacted much by the Coronavirus pandemic – barring the ability to train on the pitch alongside his teammates, fans will be hoping that the ace can return to action for whenever the season ends.

Ankle problems have limited the Man United academy graduate to just eight appearances across all competitions this season.

Pogba missed around three months of action for September until late December, the ace returned with two encouraging performances over the festive period before unfortunately being sidelined again.

Here’s what the World Cup winner had to say on the frustrations of being injured and his aims:

“I’m already training and touching the ball,”

I’ve been frustrated, a long time ago. Now I’m almost there, so I’m just thinking about getting back and training fully with the team and everything.

You think bad but I’ve never had something like this in my career, so I always take it in a good way.

It makes me more hungry to come back and do well. And, yeah, it just shows me as well how much I love football.

You have to be very patient because, well my injury, I don’t know if people really know what happened,

So I had a foot injury, which came in the game against Southampton. It was early this season and so I carried this for a long time, training and trying to be playing with it. After I stopped, I found I had a fracture.

“I had a cast on it, a plaster-cast, so it went very well but too well.”

“The bone got bigger and so, when I came back again, I played those two games against Watford and Newcastle, I could feel something again. So I had to have an operation and now here I am.”

“I don’t feel anything and, hopefully, I’ll be back very soon.”

More Stories / Latest News Premier League legend calls Man United ace a ‘star in the making’ Photo: Arsenal star hilariously trolls himself over dodgy haircut as followers take shots at him Gunners legend Santi Cazorla makes exciting claim about Arsenal target

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side bolstered their ranks with the addition of playmaker Bruno Fernandes in the January transfer window, the star’s arrival has massively boosted the team’s chances of qualifying for Champions League football – should the season resume.

Supporters will be itching to see Pogba in action with the Portuguese attacking midfielder, the Red Devils could boast one of the most talented midfields in the league when everyone is fully fit.

United sit fifth in the Premier League table, this position should secure Champions League qualification for the Red Devils if UEFA’s ban on cross-town rivals Manchester City stands.