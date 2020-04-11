Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has revealed how many signings he believes his old club need to close the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City.

Prior to the suspension of the Premier League season due to the coronavirus crisis, the Red Devils were on an 11-game unbeaten run across all competitions as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side showed positive signs of moving in the right direction.

SEE MORE: ‘The link that United really needed’ – Paul Scholes full of praise for influential Man Utd star

Time will tell if they can pick up from where they left off when the season resumes, but with the additions of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes over the past two transfer windows, they are seemingly now getting it right in the market.

That said, with nine games to go in the league campaign, they are a staggering 37 points adrift of leaders Liverpool, and so there is still some way to go before they can start thinking about challenging for the title again.

According to Scholes, he believes that they still need another few signings before they can start to compete at that level on a consistent basis.

“I still think they are a bit off the pace, they’ve looked good lately since Fernandes came in but Liverpool and Manchester City are streets ahead,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live, as quoted by the Mirror.

“There are three or four signings that can help but for the first time in a long time you feel like they could close the gap to the top.”

While Man Utd are certainly moving in the right direction, they still have plenty of work to do to get back to the standard and level that they previously set for so many years.

Securing a top-four finish and landing the FA Cup and Europa League would certainly make this year a success as far as Solskjaer is concerned, but they must continue to improve and evolve if they are to take the next step and aim for bigger trophies.

That’s where Scholes is right about perhaps needed another three or four new faces, and it just so happens to coincide with Solskjaer’s touted thoughts, as the Metro claim that the Man Utd boss is eyeing four signings this summer with the likes of Jadon Sancho, James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Jude Bellingham heading up his shortlist.

It’s unlikely he’ll solely focus on his attack as suggested, but with the right signings in the right areas of the squad, United arguably wouldn’t be too far off from starting to knock on the door behind Liverpool and Man City.