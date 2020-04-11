Photo: Arsenal star hilariously trolls himself over dodgy haircut as followers take shots at him

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi took to social media to post a giveaway of his kit and shoes.
However, the giveaway soon turned into fans ridiculing Mustafi for his latest hair cut instead.
The Gunners defender took to Instagram and Twitter to post his giveaway, which consisted of a match-worn home kit signed by all Arsenal players, an away shirt signed by the entire Arsenal team and a pair of the defender’s boots.
Mustafi replied to his own post with ‘And the barber who is gonna save my hair deserves a shirt as well ???’, there are plenty of comments from around the world which mock the centre-back’s new haircut.
It’s #GIVEAWAY time again 🙌🏻 Round 2️⃣ is even more attractiv – at least I hope so 😅 We are looking for 3️⃣ winners 🔝 First place will win my home #matchworn shirt 🔴⚪, which is signed by the whole arsenal first team squad 💪🏻, including a pair of matchworn shorts and socks. Second winner, and also signed by all players, will receive my signed away shirt 💛 and the third winner wins a pair of signed @nikefootball boots 👟. In order to participate you have to: 1. like this post ✅ 2. follow my account @shkodranmustafi 🆒 3. tag three friends in the comments 🔝 I will announce the three lucky ones on 18th of april 🔔 here in the comments! Good luck and #StayAtHome, because you might receive a parcel soon 😉 🙌🏻 #SM20
Why’s no one talking bout that trim
— suhel ali (@suhelali4) April 11, 2020
Honestly the worst trim ?
— mafcx (@mafc_x) April 11, 2020
Nice hair cut bro, I take the wife did it ? ? I did mine too
— kez shah (@kezshah) April 11, 2020
Bloodclaaaaaart look at the Rass Trim !!
— Sinbad (@dapolashes) April 11, 2020
