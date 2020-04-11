Photo: Arsenal star hilariously trolls himself over dodgy haircut as followers take shots at him

Arsenal centre-back Shkodran Mustafi took to social media to post a giveaway of his kit and shoes.

However, the giveaway soon turned into fans ridiculing Mustafi for his latest hair cut instead.

The Gunners defender took to Instagram and Twitter to post his giveaway, which consisted of a match-worn home kit signed by all Arsenal players, an away shirt signed by the entire Arsenal team and a pair of the defender’s boots.

Mustafi replied to his own post with ‘And the barber who is gonna save my hair deserves a shirt as well ???’, there are plenty of comments from around the world which mock the centre-back’s new haircut.

