Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo’s beautiful £3.5k-a-week holiday home

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo has rented out a £3.5k-a-week holiday home near a fishing village called Canical after shifting from his luxury apartment in the Madeira capital Funchal during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a report in the Sun.

The Portuguese superstar is spending time in the rented holiday home with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and children Ronaldinho Jr and twins Eva and Matteo.

The luxurious villa is located in a remote part of the village of Canical and has six bedrooms, a huge pool, a landscaped garden and has direct access to the nearby beach with views of the Atlantic ocean.

The villa also has a game room with a snooker table and an outdoor BBQ. It is described on the real estate website Madeira-legacy.com as “very private” and an “ideal holiday home for a family or group of friends.”





Ronaldo posted a video on Instagram of him and his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez doing sprints up a ramp in the luxurious getaway which looked very different from his seven-storey apartment in Madeira where he had been spending time during the coronavirus lockdown.

According to the report, Juventus want their foreign players including Ronaldo, to return to Turin by Monday so that they can begin a 14-day quarantine before training resumes.