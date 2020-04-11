Photos: Dele Alli’s hilarious ‘isolation birthday’ shows he’s taking lockdown very seriously

Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli has taken to Instagram to post a hilarious set of pictures titled ‘isolation birthday’.

The Spurs star took to Instagram to post a set of funny pictures of himself celebrating his birthday during isolation.

The attacking midfielder can be seen wearing a party hat whilst sitting alone at the dining table, as well as being sprawled across the floor playing Twister by himself.

In the post, Alli can also be seen cooking a patty on a barbecue with his party hat on and trying to pin the tail on a donkey with balloons in the background while blindfolded with a mask.

This comes shortly after Spurs boss Jose Mourinho issued an apology for holding a training session against government self-distancing rules.

Alli’s post got hilarious responses from fellow footballers, with Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho commenting with emojis saying “my bruddah”.

With Premier League football suspended at the moment, all footballers across the UK are spending time in isolation. However, Dele Alli has certainly taken his isolation to a hilarious level with his ‘isolation birthday’ post.