According to the Mirror, Alan Shearer has named Manchester United’s Dean Henderson – whose on loan at Sheffield United, as the goalkeeper of his Premier League Team of the Season.

Shearer believes that Henderson has been ‘key’ to Sheffield’s success this season, Chris Wilder’s side are sitting seventh in the league – with a game in hand over most teams, the Blades have a serious chance of qualifying for European football this term.

The 23-year-old was also named as the man between the sticks in Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher’s Team of the Season, Henderson’s fine performances are certainly catching the eye.

Shearer brands the young stopper a ‘star in the making’ and hailed the United academy graduate’s ‘bravery and confidence.’

Here’s what Shearer had to say on his pick for the top-flight’s best stopper of the season:

“It was tough to leave out Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, but Sheffield United’s season has been one of the best stories of the campaign and Henderson has been key to their success,”

“The Manchester United loanee has kept 10 clean sheets and his bravery and confidence belie his 23 years. He is a star in the making.”

More Stories / Latest News Photo: Arsenal star hilariously trolls himself over dodgy haircut as followers take shots at him Gunners legend Santi Cazorla makes exciting claim about Arsenal target Video: Liverpool squad sing happy birthday to Sadio Mane during Zoom group call

Henderson has played in all but one of Sheffield’s Premier League games this season, the ace has settled into Premier League football really well and seems to be a future star for club and country.

The youngster’s impressive displays this season make him a serious contender to compete with David de Gea for United’s number one spot and Henderson is also on the brink of becoming an important player for the national team.

Henderson was called up to the Three Lions’ senior squad for the first time back in October, the ace’s brilliant performances now make him a contender to start between the sticks for Gareth Southgate – especially if Jordan Pickford’s shaky form continues once football resumes.

Henderson has a real chance of making England’s squad for next summer’s Euro 2020 – which has been delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.