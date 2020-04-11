Real Madrid star’s agent in talks with Man United over possible summer move

According to the Mirror via Spanish outlet AS, Jorge Mendes, the agent of Real Madrid star James Rodriguez, has held talks with Manchester United regarding a potential summer switch for his client.

The report adds that Mendes has also been in discussions with Italian powerhouses Juventus regarding the Colombian playmaker.

AS add that Rodriguez is keen on finding a new club this summer, the ace has experienced very little playing time this season and spent the two seasons prior on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The Mirror claim that Los Blancos are keen to sell the ace as he enters the final year of his contract this summer, it’s added that the 28-year-old would be available for a fraction of the £63m Madrid signed him for.

Rodriguez’s time at Madrid has been hindered by injury troubles, the Colombian has struggled to live up to expectations after becoming a marquee signing for the club after the 2014 World Cup.

The playmaker has made just 13 appearances across all competitions this season, registering three goal contributions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could actually possess one of the Premier League’s most talented midfields next season if they retain Paul Pogba, given that Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation and Fred is beginning to live up to his marquee price-tag.

It seems difficult to determine whether Rodriguez would find a spot in United’s team next season, the ace is a central attacking midfielder – meaning that his signing would likely require Fernandes to be shifted out wide.

The Colombian could also struggle with the physicality of the Premier League, Man United making a move for a player that has looked unconvincing over the last couple of years could be very risky.