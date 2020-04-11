Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has praised January signing Bruno Fernandes for the impact that he has made at the club since arriving.

The 25-year-old joined the Red Devils off the back of an impressive stint with Sporting Lisbon, but it remained to be seen if he could take that form to the Premier League and continue to be a top-class player.

With three goals and four assists in nine games, it appears as though the Portuguese international has adapted quickly to the English game and is already an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solkskjaer’s plans.

Scholes is full of praise for Fernandes, highlighting not only his quality in the final third but also his leadership which he insists has made a crucial difference at Old Trafford already too.

“He’s great on the ball, he’s always on the half turn. He’s the link that United really needed. They lacked that bit of quality from midfield into the forward players,” he told BBC 5 Live Sport, as per the clip in the tweet below. “He’s got real quality, he can feed the ball into players. He’s got a great shot on him.

“He looks like a leader as well, which is something United have lacked.

“Whether he can play as a two in midfield, that’s yet to be seen. He looks like an out and out no 10, possibly like a (Eric) Cantona, a Dwight Yorke, a Teddy Sheringham, something of that ilk.

“But he can beat players as well. He’s quick, he’s got skill and he can strike a ball. Somebody with this talent was sadly missing at Old Trafford.”

Prior to the suspension of the campaign due to the coronavirus crisis, Man Utd were on an 11-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, as they remain in contention for a top-four finish in the Premier League as well as for the FA Cup and Europa League.

Time will tell if they can pick up from where they left off when the season resumes, but Fernandes will no doubt have a major role to play as he has already shown he is more than capable of making that key difference in the final third to lead United towards achieving their objectives.

Based on his assessment above, Fernandes has also left club legend Scholes impressed which is a big thing given he hasn’t been shy in criticising previous players if they haven’t been up to the standard expected at United.