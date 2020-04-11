The position Man United would be in if there was no VAR in the Premier League

Manchester United’s position if there was no VAR this season has been revealed and it doesn’t make good reading for United fans.

The Red Devils have been the one team that have benefitted the most from VAR decisions in the Premier League this season, according to a report by ESPN as mentioned in the Mirror.

The only other team to have benefitted as much from VAR as United have been Brighton Hove and Albion.

As per the report, the Old Trafford outfit would have been in 10th place in the table, five places lower than their current position in 5th in the Premier League, if there was no VAR.

The Red Devils have seen a host of VAR decisions go their way this season such as against heated rivals Liverpool when Sadio Mane was adjudged to have handled the ball in the build-up to an equaliser.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were also awarded a penalty in a win against cross-town rivals Manchester City in December after a review.

In a clash against Chelsea, the Blues had two goals ruled out which proved to be pivotal as the Red Devils came away with a 2-0 victory.

The Manchester outfit were also perhaps lucky in a recent clash against Everton, Gylfi Sigurdsson’s late winner was chalked off after it was found that the Icelandic star was obstructing the view of David De Gea.

Meanwhile, only Newcastle have had fewer VAR decisions given against them at zero – United have only been ruled against once.