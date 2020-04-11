Menu

Video: Liverpool squad sing happy birthday to Sadio Mane during Zoom group call

Liverpool’s first-team squad and several staff members all sang happy birthday to Reds superstar during a group Zoom call yesterday.

When most of Liverpool’s players joined the Zoom call ahead of their workout, manager Jurgen Klopp urged everyone to ‘start singing’ and what followed was beautiful to watch.

Everyone in the call wished a happy birthday to the Senegalese star, with players singing in several different languages. For example, Mo Salah sang in Arabic and Takumi Minamino in Japanese.

Take a look at the moment below:

Klopp has instilled an amazing spirit into the team, you can really sense togetherness from the squad.

Liverpool seem to have been keep their fans entertained by posting clips of the team’s Zoom calls over the last couple of days.

