Zenit star Malcom’s face was a picture as he received his Player of the Month award from the club via a drone, although his cat clearly wasn’t a fan.

The 23-year-old has had a quiet season thus far, with just one goal and an assist in six outings for the Russian giants.

However, after overcoming a hip injury which sidelined him for a number of games, he’s back in the mix and was influential in the 7-1 win over Ural before the coronavirus lockdown came into effect.

It was enough to earn him the Player of the Month award, and as seen in the video below, with the lockdown in place, Zenit had to come up with an innovative way to deliver his trophy to him.

While the drone through the window of his flat was a great idea, his cat evidently hated it as it can be seen scampering off as the drone enters.

However, Malcom was made up and left stunned when he first spotted the drone, and he’ll hope to add more to his collection when the season resumes and hopefully through more standard means.