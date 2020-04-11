Video: Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s skills battle escalates as pair pull off brilliant moves

Over the past week, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic have engaged in a skills battle on Instagram, started by the Frenchman who issued the challenge.

The pair swapped initial efforts while others also got involved, but now the former teammates have taken their moves to the next level.

First up was Ibra, with the 38-year-old insisting it was “game over” after he pulled off a cheeky back heel flick to send the ball into a container of some sort behind him.

However, Pogba wasn’t done and he responded with his own skill as he nailed a cheeky flick off the wall and sent it gliding through a small basketball hoop presumable used by his young ‘un.

“It was an honour to challenge and beat the lion. Now the game is over,” he wrote on his caption.

Time will tell if Ibrahimovic has a response to get himself back in the game, but as things stand Pogba has had his ‘drop the mic’ moment and it remains to be seen if there is a way back for the Swede…