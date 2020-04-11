Video: Rio Ferdinand left in stitches as Declan Rice trolls Mason Mount in FIFA rematch

Declan Rice and Mason Mount locked horns again on FIFA and Rio Ferdinand couldn’t stop cracking up as the pair swapped swipes.

The West Ham Utd ace secured the win in their first encounter, and he repeated the trick with another victory over his international teammate to take bragging rights.

After taking an early lead and trolling Mount, Rice left Ferdinand in stitches as he watched on to see one of his former clubs get the job done.

The trio went on to discuss a range of topics as the game was played including Ferdinand’s previous experiences at Man Utd with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, with Mount chalking his loss up to wanting to pick Ferdinand’s brains over focusing on the game.

Rice wasn’t having any of it though as he gleefully picked up another win in their e-rivalry, and it looks as though Ferdinand certainly enjoyed himself…