The financial implications due to the Coronavirus could really hamper the transfer market this Summer, but it’s also likely that clubs will run with leaner squads and use the younger players more.

The issue could be that most clubs won’t want to spend any money so the market could stall completely, but we’ve seen that Arsenal have a few financial issues to deal with after The Mirror reported they were looking for the players to take a year long pay cut.

That suggests they would be open to selling some players, and a report from Football Espana has indicated the Arsenal fans voted to say they would happily sell Alexandre Lacazette.

They go on to say that he’s expected to cost around €45M, but that money coming in could help the club, and his wage would also be off the books if he leaves too.

A lot might revolve around Pierre Emerick Aubameyang as the Frenchman is clearly second choice to Aubameyang, but it’s unlikely that Arsenal would want to let both men go in the same Summer.

He turns 29 this Summer and his record of 45 goals in 114 games is solid if unspectacular, so he could be easily replaced and this would be the last time he might attract a sizeable transfer fee.

It remains to be seen if Atletico do decide to make a move for him this Summer, but it sounds like plenty of the fans wouldn’t be sorry to see him go.