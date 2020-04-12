A top Arsenal scout urged Arsene Wenger to sign Spanish midfielder Juan Mata as a replacement to Cesc Fabregas, according to a report in the Metro.

Arsenal were left in a weak position following the departures of Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri in 2011 with Fabregas leaving for Barcelona and Nasri departing to Manchester City in the summer.

However, according to a recent report in the Athletic, Gunners chief scout Francis Cagigao urged Arsene Wenger to sign Juan Mata and Santi Cazorla as replacements for the departing Fabregas and Nasri as like-for-like replacements.

But Arsenal could not complete deals for both players as Cazorla joined Malaga and Mata joined Chelsea for £23.5m.

Cagigao had been monitoring Cazorla for 10 years according to the report but the Gunners could not secure the move for the player in 2011.

In the end, Cazorla joined Arsenal the following summer in 2012, while Mata moved to Manchester United for £37.1m in January 2014.

It’s certain that both players would have made a significant impact at the Emirates if they had been signed for the club in 2011 according to scout Cagigao’s advice.