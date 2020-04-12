Barcelona identify three centre-back options for next transfer window

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are targeting a move for a young centre-back in the next transfer window to bolster their defensive ranks.

Mundo Deportivo report that the Blaugrana are eyeing the addition of a centre-back before next season due to legend Gerard Pique approaching the end of his career and the injury troubles of Samuel Umtiti.

The report claims that Barcelona have identified Lazio’s Luiz Felipe (23), Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte (25) and RB Leipzig talent Dayot Upamecano (21) as their options to strengthen at centre-back.

33-year-old Pique approaching the final years of his illustrious career seems to have urged Barcelona to make a move in order to secure the long-term ability of their defensive line.

In addition, Umtiti’s struggles with injuries have left the Blaugrana short-staffed in a key area over the last two seasons, it would be incredibly risky for Barcelona to head into another campaign without a new option at centre-back.

Clement Lenglet has started to emerge as Barcelona’s main man in defence, the La Liga champions need to find a reliable long-term partner for the French star.

Mundo Deportivo add that both Felipe and Upamecano’s contracts expire in 2021, this could perhaps allow Quique Setien’s side to sign either talent in a cut-price deal.

Laporte, who came through Athletic Bilbao’s ranks before establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the world, is the highest-profile option on Barcelona’s list of targets.

With the ace being such a key figure for Pep Guardiola’s current side, it would seem like a massive bid would be needed to bring the ace to the Camp Nou.