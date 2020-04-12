Most of the stories about a South American return involving Barcelona will centre around Lionel Messi, but the future of Luis Suarez could also be interesting.

The Daily Mail have reported on the latest with his future, and it sounds like a return to Uruguay is now on the table.

He will be 34 when his contract expires next Summer, so you have to think that would limit his options in Europe. It’s possible that he might sign an extension at Barca, but he will be too old for another big team to build around him.

READ MORE: Barcelona plan identify targets to replace ageing stalwarts this Summer

The Chinese market has slowed down so MLS could be a possibility if he wants to make more money, but a return to where it all began is the much more romantic option.

The report looked on some comments from his former international teammate Sebastian “El Loco” Abreu, and he thinks a return to Nacional is possible:

“I spoke with Suarez and he said that if I am the coach of Nacional he could return”

He only managed one season in Uruguay before he was snapped up by Dutch side Groningen, so it’s possible that there’s also a feeling of unfinished business there.

It’s possible that this is just a comment from a former friend in an attempt to gain some attention, but it’s something that does seem possible in the near future.