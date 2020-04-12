It never rains but it pours at Barcelona, and one of their on loan players has really stirred the pot with an incredible outburst aimed at the club’s hierarchy.

Philippe Coutinho’s move to the Catalan club seemed to work out initially, but a string of poor performances saw him fall out of favour at the Camp Nou.

A season on loan at Bayern Munich hasn’t produced the expected results for both player and club, but now Coutinho is raging at Barcelona as they attempt to farm him off elsewhere.

“Barcelona will not decide where I go,” Don Balon quote him as saying, in light of an alleged move by beleaguered Barca president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, to offer the Brazilian to Paris Saint-Germain in part exchange for former Blaugrana, Neymar.

The outlet also note that Coutinho’s representative, Kia Joorabchian, has suggested that his client is not at all satisfied about the idea of ??playing in Ligue One and that he would prefer to return to the Premier League.

Chelsea and Tottenham could both offer him hope of exactly that, according to the Daily Mirror, and it’s clear from his comments that Coutinho’s future lies away from the Camp Nou.