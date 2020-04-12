Although there’s no clear date as to when the summer transfer window will be open again for business, Chelsea have been offered some renewed hope with regards to a Serie A target they’ve been pursuing.

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, reported in English by the Daily Star, Dries Mertens and his representatives have given ‘signals’ that it isn’t necessarily a foregone conclusion that the 32-year-old will continue at Napoli, despite the president of the Partnopei, Aurelio De Laurentiis, being very confident that the Belgian will soon extend his stay.

Olivier Giroud is believed to be leaving Stamford Bridge at the end of the 2019/20 campaign, and therefore Mertens could clearly slot into the squad position that will have been opened up by the Frenchman’s departure.

The Daily Star note that the Blues are still on Mertens’ trail after failing to capture him in the January window, and that various problems at Napoli, to include fines and emergency pay cuts, are contributing to a potential change of heart and a move away.

Though he can’t be expected to be first choice in west London, Mertens would be a terrific option for Frank Lampard to call upon.