Manchester United have reportedly been given a huge boost regarding their potential transfer pursuit of Tottenham striker Harry Kane.

According to the Mail, the Red Devils could be cleared to sign Kane in a world-record £200million deal due to Spurs’ financial concerns and Daniel Levy’s own worries about the player.

The report explains that Kane’s views on possibly voiding the Premier League season amid the coronavirus pandemic did not go down well at Tottenham, with Levy now making it clear he’d be prepared to let the England international go.

It’s clear the Kane transfer won’t come cheap for United, but a club of their size might well feel that £200m is well worth paying for one of the best strikers in world football.

Kane has long been one of the most lethal finishers in Europe and would no doubt help take MUFC to another level if he were to make the move to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old will also be itching to win something after failing to pick up any silverware in his career so far, and United could give him a better opportunity to do that than Tottenham.

Kane himself also recently hinted he’d be willing to move on from Spurs if he felt the club weren’t going in the right direction.