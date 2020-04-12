Although a transfer is yet to be agreed for one of European football’s hottest properties, the Catalans would appear to have the edge in the signing of a player that a former Barcelona manager says reminds him of Sergio Aguero, ahead of both Chelsea and Manchester City.

Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez is highly sought after, but Juan Antonio Pizzi has suggested that his style of play is just right for him to be a success at the Camp Nou.

“He is the prototypical example of how the position of centre-forward has changed in the modern game. I see a lot of Sergio Aguero in him,” Pizzi said in an interview with EFE, reported in English by the Daily Express.

“Lautaro has already demonstrated the qualities he has in Argentina with Racing and the national team. I think he is the ideal player; the style he has as a player is the one which best suits Barcelona.”

The fact that his captain at international level, Lionel Messi, is still in his pomp with the Blaugrana must surely play a part in the 22-year-old’s thinking when it comes down to it.

At this stage, the real question mark will be whether the Catalans can actually afford the player who will likely cost upwards of €100m.

Given that he looks to be the ideal replacement for Luis Suarez, Barca need to get creative in the transfer market to free up the funds for a player who will provide them with superior movement, pace in behind defenders, physicality when required and goals.