Ighalo confident in-form Bruno Fernandes will become ‘even better’ for Man United

According to the Mirror, Manchester United loanee Odion Ighalo has told journalist Juliet Bawuah that fellow new signing Bruno Fernandes will get ‘even better’.

Both Ighalo and Fernandes have been superb since joining the Red Devils in January. Portuguese playmaker Bruno has made an instant impact and become the focal point of Man United’s attack.

Ighalo hailed the former Sporting Lisbon star as a ‘fantastic’ player and added that ‘we’ve not seen the best of him in the Premier League yet’.

The Nigerian forward added that the ‘very intelligent’ playmaker will become ‘even better’ in time. Ighalo’s comments on Fernandes are bound to excite United supporters.

Ighalo has played alongside the attacking midfielder before, with the pair playing together at Serie A outfit Udinese in 2013/14.

Here’s what the Man United fan favourite had to say on Fernandes:

“Bruno is a fantastic player,”

“I played with him in 2013/14 at Udinese. We’ve not seen the best of him yet in the Premier League.”

“Once Bruno Fernandes settles down in England you will see what that guy can do. He has vision, he wants the ball always. He can shoot, he can score goals, he is very intelligent.”

“Before the ball comes, he is a step ahead to know what he wants to do. In times to come you are going to see what he can do in the Premier League, even better than what he is doing now.”

The 25-year-old has contributed three goals and four assists in just nine appearances across all competitions for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fernandes’ arrival seems to have massively lifted the team, the Red Devils now sit fifth in the Premier League and have been in fine form since the playmaker arrived at Old Trafford.

It’s crazy to think that Ighalo believes that this isn’t even Fernandes at his ‘best’, United have a superstar talent on their hands – can he lead the Red Devils back to their former glory?