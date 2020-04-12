It seems unlikely that we will see any huge money transfers this Summer, so it’s no surprise that multiple clubs will be linked with the same players who could be available for a reasonable fee.

It’s become common to see release clauses rise to ridiculous levels in an effort to stop players from leaving, so €50m for a proven Champions League player actually looks pretty reasonable.

According to a report from Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey has a clause that will allow him to leave for €50m, and the interest is starting to emerge.

They suggest that Man United and Arsenal were the main candidates for his signature, but interest from Italy is building with Roma and Inter Milan looking to make a move.

The report indicates that Inter showed an interest before but decided not to pay the clause, but that could be different now as there’s no sign of a new contract at Atleti.

They go on to say that contract talks have been going on and Partey would prefer to stay at Atletico, but there will always be speculation until he pens a new deal.

There’s nothing to suggest that any team has triggered that release clause for now, but it’s worth keeping an eye on if a new contract isn’t agreed anytime soon.