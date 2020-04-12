Tottenham have reportedly lined up the potential transfer of Wolves striker Raul Jimenez in what could be seen as promising news for Manchester United.

Don Balon claim Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is eyeing up Jimenez in a potential €40million deal, and this has Real Madrid on alert for Harry Kane’s possible availability.

Kane is one of the finest strikers in world football and would be a tough act to follow at Tottenham, though it makes sense that he could soon look to move to a bigger club.

Man Utd could be in for him, with the England international linked with the Red Devils by the Daily Mail, who claim Tottenham could now be prepared to let their star player go for £200m.

If Kane were to make the move to Old Trafford or the Bernabeu, Tottenham could do a lot worse than bring in Jimenez as his replacement up front.

The Mexico international has had a fine season for Wolves, showing himself to be a real handful for Premier League defences.

United fans will no doubt hope this is a sign that Kane is on his way out of Spurs in the near future, with the 26-year-old sure to be a quality signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he can snap him up.