Barcelona are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Bayern Munich attacker Kingsley Coman as they look to strengthen up front.

Big names like Neymar and Lautaro Martinez are said to be on Barca’s radar, but they could also turn to a potential €60million deal for Coman as an alternative, according to Sport.

The France international has had a fine career in terms of trophies won at club level, even though he’s never really managed to establish himself as a regular at big teams like Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, and now Bayern.

Still, it seems Coman remains highly regarded at Barcelona as Sport link the Catalan giants with a possible move for him, and it would be interesting to see if he could revive his career at the Nou Camp.

The 23-year-old certainly has time to turn his career around, and if his talent is finally utilised in the right way he could really shine and make an impact for a top side.

Barcelona fans will no doubt be hoping bigger names like Neymar and Martinez, also linked by Sport, make their way to the club instead.