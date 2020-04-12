How Manchester United have responded to Harry Kane transfer hints

Manchester United transfer rumours involving Harry Kane won’t seem to go away at the moment, and there’s been another update on this potentially huge saga.

The Red Devils could do with a marquee signing up front to propel them back to greatness, with Kane showing himself to be one of the most lethal finishers in world football in recent years.

Having failed to win any silverware with current club Tottenham, it would be intriguing to see what Kane could do at a bigger club like Man Utd, and the Evening Standard have a report that should fill MUFC fans with optimism.

The piece explains how the England international perfectly fits the bill as a United-style signing, citing previous big-money deals for star strikers from their Premier League rivals, such as Eric Cantona, Dimitar Berbatov and Robin van Persie, plus the two attempts to sign Alan Shearer.

The Evening Standard also claim Kane’s recent transfer admission has not gone unnoticed at United, and that the club are relishing the challenge of negotiating with Spurs chief Daniel Levy.

It seems like the 26-year-old casting doubts over his long-term future at Spurs have perhaps had the desired effect as it sparks interest from the kind of club that could give him the glory he craves.

Still, if United want to sign Kane, it could cost them as much as £200million, according to the Mail, though they do suggest an increasing openness from Tottenham to letting their star player go.