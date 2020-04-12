Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reportedly views Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho as an upgrade on Mohamed Salah.

We’re not sure how Reds fans will feel about this, but Don Balon claim Klopp sees Sancho as more of an all-rounder than Salah, despite the Egyptian’s huge impact since moving to Anfield.

The 20-year-old England international is certainly a huge talent who’d make a fine signing for most top clubs, with Don Balon also noting how the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid are after him.

It’s previously been reported that Sancho could cost as much as £120million, according to the Evening Standard, and you’d have to question if he’s really that much better than Salah that it would be worth LFC forking out such a huge sum of money for him.

The youngster has a big future in the game, but many would surely question if he’d even get into Liverpool’s starting XI on a regular basis due to the presence of players like Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Sancho could probably do better to move to somewhere like Man Utd, where he’d surely instantly become the star of his new team.