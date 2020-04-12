In some great news for Liverpool, its supporters and the wider football family, Sir Kenny Dalglish has been released from hospital after his positive test for coronavirus.

According to the Daily Mirror, the 69-year-old Scot was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for a gallstone problem. Whilst there, a routine Covid-19 test was performed and came back positive.

After what could’ve been a worrying time for the former Reds legend and his family, Dalglish took the time to pay tribute to the doctors and nurses that cared for him during his stay.

“People may think my name got me the best of care but every patient in the NHS gets the best of care,” he wrote in the Sunday Post.

“As a nation, we are lucky to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”

As he convalesces at home with his family, Dalglish, along with the football going public, will surely watch with interest to see as and when the Premier League can return in earnest.

Liverpool are just two wins away from securing their first top flight title since 1990, when Dalglish himself was at the helm. Added to this good news, that’s two reasons for the Red half of Merseyside to celebrate in due course.