In news that is sure to disappoint Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, one of his alleged summer targets apparently prefers a move to Spanish giants, Real Madrid, as Los Blancos look to build a new project under current manager, Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman has underwhelmed again, with the fate of this season’s La Liga title now in the hands of their arch rivals Barcelona. However, it would appear that president, Florentino Perez, is willing to stick with club legend Zidane as the club looks to rule the roost in Spain and Europe again.

Once the transfer window opens for business, it’s expected that a number of Europe’s big clubs will be active, but according to Don Balon, Klopp will miss out on highly-rated Diego Carlos because he wants a move to the Spanish capital.

Don Balon suggest that the deal to bring Carlos to Merseyside was almost done, but that the ace in Perez’s hand is that he is able to offer Mariano Diaz to Sevilla in part exchange.

More Stories / Latest News Man United in pole position to complete potential £100m transfer as Liverpool make key decision ‘He blamed me for getting him the sack’ – Former manager’s ex-girlfriend lifts the lid on the reasons for Arsenal’s poor form Manchester United ace tipped to seal big transfer to the likes of Chelsea or Man City

Mariano almost signed for Sevilla once before, instead returning to Real, but the fact that he appears to not be in Zidane’s future plans means that a switch to Andalusia would suit.

It’s therefore a win-win for the Spanish clubs, with Liverpool destined to lose out.