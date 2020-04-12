Barcelona striker Luis Suarez is said to have promised one of his old team-mates, now a manager, that he could link up with him at Nacional.

The Uruguay international started his career at Nacional before becoming a big name in the Eredivisie with Ajax.

Suarez later found success in the Premier League with Liverpool before his big move to Barcelona in 2014, where he’s gone on to win a number of major trophies, including the Champions League as part of the 2014/15 treble-winning season.

Still, it looks like Suarez could now be ready to end his career where it first started.

According to Sebastian Abreu, Suarez has been in contact with him to say he’d be ready to play under him if he ever became Nacional manager.

He told Uruguayan radio station 890: “I spoke with Suarez and he said that if I am the coach of Nacional he could return.”

This would be an interesting move for the 33-year-old, who has enjoyed a glorious career in Europe and who would no doubt get a great reception with a return to his homeland.