Loads of Manchester United fans have responded to transfer rumours linking their club with a potential £200million deal for Tottenham star Harry Kane.

While Kane may be one of the best strikers in world football, it seems many Red Devils supporters do not believe this would be a worthwhile way for the club to spend its money.

A report from the Mail links Kane with Man Utd and says Spurs could be prepared to let the prolific England international go for the right price this summer, but £200m is a lot even for a player of his talent.

It remains to be seen what United will do and how much they could be ready to spend, but it might make sense for the Premier League giants to prioritise other areas of their squad.

As many fans are saying in tweets below, £200m could be better spent on signing a number of other players in attacking midfield, which is more of an area of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

See below as the message from United fans to Solskjaer and Ed Woodward seems pretty clear…

Levy must be joking, £200m for Harry Kane is way too much, Man Utd will get Wilfred Ndidi, Sancho and Werner/Raul Jimenez for that sum! pic.twitter.com/XnDG4Nt5AY — El alcalde ???? (@Ojekunle_Bisi) April 12, 2020

200 million for Harry Kane lol! You'd get Sancho, Werner and Partey for that. Jog on Levy — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) April 12, 2020

I'm hearing that Spurs want £200m for Kane?? Hmmm If that's the case then I must say Mason Greenwood's left leg alone is worth £400m then his full self should be worth £550m pic.twitter.com/0KM8qRsWkD — D.E.S.T.I.N.Y. (@Des__ti__ny) April 12, 2020

I rather buy Sancho for 130 mil and Werner/ haaland for 70 better than Kane — sumit sharma (@sumitdegea001) April 12, 2020

You might get Jimenez, Sancho and Ndindi for that money.. Kane is good, but not worth £200m.. pic.twitter.com/wyGzzsoldV — The Polymath (@iAmkallah) April 12, 2020

It’s kinda disruptive towards the growth of Martial, Rashford & Greenwood if Kane joins the team. The £200m of funds is better be used to strengthen the other area(s) in the squad and spent into players who are willing to play for the badge https://t.co/N7ZXkQhLI1 — Amsyar Malek ?? (@HamzySims) April 12, 2020

£200 mill for Kane, l’d pass on that and gamble on Greenwood! Not much of a gamble though, or go for Werner who won’t even cost half of that — Matthew Reid (@matthewreid93) April 12, 2020

Would love Kane but this is absolutely stupid 200m? wtf would rather develop Greenwood further than splash that on someone and the use the funds to improve 3 to 4 key areas https://t.co/YSilDDQFCE — GlazersOut??? ????????????? (@DeclanH1998) April 11, 2020

Harry Kane for 200m, Jadon Sancho for 120m! Have we won the the lottery? Dont see the Kane move happening! — Warad Bhat (@warad_united) April 12, 2020

Give it a rest Daniel Levy. If @ManUtd do spend 200 million on Kane they are stupid because we could build a title winning team with that money without a doubt. Werner, Grealish, Partey and Sancho give us our trophies back. https://t.co/Drw1oY5N0e — Lee Allen (@LeeLeeallen11) April 12, 2020