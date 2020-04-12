Menu

These Manchester United fans send clear message to Red Devils over potential £200m transfer

Loads of Manchester United fans have responded to transfer rumours linking their club with a potential £200million deal for Tottenham star Harry Kane.

While Kane may be one of the best strikers in world football, it seems many Red Devils supporters do not believe this would be a worthwhile way for the club to spend its money.

A report from the Mail links Kane with Man Utd and says Spurs could be prepared to let the prolific England international go for the right price this summer, but £200m is a lot even for a player of his talent.

It remains to be seen what United will do and how much they could be ready to spend, but it might make sense for the Premier League giants to prioritise other areas of their squad.

Harry Kane celebrates a goal for Tottenham against West Ham

As many fans are saying in tweets below, £200m could be better spent on signing a number of other players in attacking midfield, which is more of an area of weakness in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

See below as the message from United fans to Solskjaer and Ed Woodward seems pretty clear…

