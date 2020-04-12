Man United tipped to beat rivals to exciting signing by former defender

According to the Express, former Manchester United ace Danny Higginbotham has told ESPN that the Red Devils’ ‘allure’ will lead to them sealing the signature of Jadon Sancho ahead of their rivals.

Sancho has been absolutely phenomenal since moving to Borussia Dortmund almost three years ago and the 20-year-old is being widely linked with a return to England.

The Express claim that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are also interested in Sancho’s services.

Higginbotham adds that the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have a ‘ready-made position’ for Sancho and that the England international ‘suits’ United’s style.

Here’s what the retired defender had to say on Sancho heading to Old Trafford:

“The attraction at United over the years has been the success and the manager who has been in charge as well,”

“But I don’t think for one minute that if Manchester United wanted to sign Sancho that they couldn’t get him.”

“I still think there is an allure about United.”

“I look at the development of the younger players at the club, I look at what Solskjaer is doing, so I don’t think there is an issue if he was to go there.”

“There is a ready-made position for him and I think the way United play absolutely suits his style and the way that he wants to play, with the pace and the power going forward.”

Sancho has ripped apart opposition defences this season, with the starlet bagging 17 goals and registering 19 assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

The Londoner has established himself as one of the most exciting players to watch in world football, United capturing the ace’s signing would be a massive statement of intent to their rivals.

Solskjaer’s shown a preference for building his side around younger players, Sancho could be the perfect addition to a team that’s set up in this manner.