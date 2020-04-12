The lack of football has resulted in some bizarre stories emerging in recent weeks, but no player has enjoyed a rise in reputation like Odion Ighalo.

He was largely forgotten about when he left Watford for China, so a move to Man United in January was a major shock.

He looked like the dictionary definition of a panic signing, but he won the fans over with his attitude and goal-scoring ability, while stories started to emerge about a permanent stay.

A report from goal.com has looked at some comments from a former Nigerian international, and it appears that Ighalo is now being spoken about as some kind of global mega star.

Abdul Sule was speaking about his compatriot when he said the following:

“I see Odion Ighalo earning a big-money move from top European teams when his loan expires at Manchester United.”

“I don’t think Man United are keen on retaining him because they seem not to value him enough to put hand him a regular place. He also may not be wanted again when Marcus Rashford is fit.”

“I will not advise him to return to China now despite the attractive offer but would urge him to stay in Europe. I won’t be surprised if Chelsea, Manchester City, Real Madrid or Barcelona come for him.”

At this point it’s very important to point out that Ighalo hasn’t scored in his four Premier League appearances, but he’s been impressive in the cup and Europe.

He’s also given Solskjaer a new option up top as someone who wants to get into the box and get shots away, but it would be astonishing if there was a battle between Europe’s top clubs to sign him this Summer.